JuJu Smith-Schuster Tries To Prank Steelers Fans By Dressing Up As Reporter

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster is kind of a big deal.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the week off as they prepare for their AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday, and the rookie sensation spent part the bye week trying to prank Steelers fans by dressing up as a local television news reporter.

In a hilarious video published Friday, Smith-Schuster is seen purchasing a wig and costume before interviewing Steelers fans to see if they recognize him.

Take a look:

By far the best moment of the video was when a fan wearing Smith-Schuster’s No. 19 jersey eventually realizes he was talking to the USC product and got his jersey signed.

Smith-Schuster will have a tougher task next week when he takes on a Jaguars secondary that is one of the best in the NFL.