Kansas City News Station Runs False Graphic Stating Chiefs Beat Titans

Photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Tennessee Titans upset the Kansas City Chiefs 22-21 in their AFC Wild Card Round matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

But don’t tell that to whoever runs the chyrons over at KMBC-TV.

Following the Chiefs’ latest playoff meltdown, the local Kansas City news station ran a graphic during their postgame coverage that stated, “Chiefs Kingdom Celebrates Win.”

Check out the awkward moment below:

Talk about “fake news.”

Considering the Chiefs held a 21-3 lead in the third quarter and appeared to have the game in hand, we’re going to assume someone in the station got ahead of themselves and prematurely built the graphic. Either way, the person responsible– like Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith — might have a new employer sooner rather than later.