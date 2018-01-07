Johnny Manziel Trashes Browns, Hints At Football Comeback On Instagram

Oh, how times have changed.
About three and a half years ago, Johnny Manziel was the Browns’ next big thing, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback charged with reversing Cleveland’s fortunes. Fast forward to 2018, where an unemployed Manziel has taken to trolling his former team on Instagram.
Yup, really. Hours after Browns fans hilariously held a parade to “celebrate” their team’s 0-16 campaign, Johnny Football took to Instagram to pile on.
Manziel originally included “0-16szn” in his post, but it looks like he since has removed that caption.
The 25-year-old also shared some personal news, hinting that he might be ready for a return to football with a post that included the caption, “Just wait on it #ComebackSZN.”
While Manziel won’t be on an NFL sideline anytime soon, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert pointed out the QB could be closing in on a CFL job.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have the rights to Manziel’s contract and recently traded away one of its quarterbacks, sparking speculation that they’d actually sign the controversial signal-caller.
