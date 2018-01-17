LeBron James Encourages Shaq’s Son After McDonald’s All-American Game Snub

Photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images

Shareef O’Neal is receiving advice from high places about turning failure into fuel.

LeBron James has offered the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal words of support following his surprise omission from the McDonald’s All-American Game. The younger O’Neal, who will attend the University of Arizona next year, said Wednesday on Twitter the snub hurt him.

Didn’t make the McDonald’s all American game.. thank you for the nomination ! Good luck to everyone who made it ✊🏾 — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 16, 2018

Everything can’t go perfect ! I just gotta move on.. this hurt me but it ain’t stopping me #SAIYANMOVEMENTACTIVATED — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 16, 2018

James on Thursday used Instagram to try to boost O’Neal’s spirits.

O’Neal will do well to heed James’ basketball wisdom now and in the future.