LeBron James Encourages Shaq’s Son After McDonald’s All-American Game Snub

Shareef O’Neal is receiving advice from high places about turning failure into fuel.
LeBron James has offered the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal words of support following his surprise omission from the McDonald’s All-American Game. The younger O’Neal, who will attend the University of Arizona next year, said Wednesday on Twitter the snub hurt him.
James on Thursday used Instagram to try to boost O’Neal’s spirits.
Nephew listen, Even though we all know you should have made that McDonalds game use it as motivation to prove not to those who didn’t vote you in, not to those who is actually in the game but more importantly to yourself that u belong! Keep grinding, studying and working daily! The light is always brighter at the end of the tunnel. #striveforgreatness🚀 #familyties✊🏾 @shareefoneal
O’Neal will do well to heed James’ basketball wisdom now and in the future.
