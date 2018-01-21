Martellus Bennett Hilariously Draws Patriots Teammates Ahead Of AFC Title Game

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Martellus Bennett won’t be able to take the field in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium, so the charismatic tight end needed to find another way to fire up his New England Patriots teammates.

Aside from being a gifted pass-catcher, Bennett also is a talented artist. The 10-year NFL veteran frequently stresses the importance of harnessing creativity, and his project, The Imagination Agency, encourages people of all ages to do just that.

So ahead of the New England’s battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bennett took to his Instagram story to show off some portraits of his Patriots teammates. We use the term “portraits” loosely, as Bennett clearly and successfully tried to add some comedic flair to his artwork.

Here are some of Bennett’s best pieces, including sketches of Tom Brady, Danny Amendola and Brandin Cooks.

I would like to take a moment & direct #patriots fans to @MartysaurusRex Instagram story 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/YyiuaEVTFG — Angelique Fiske (@angeliquefiske) January 21, 2018

Martellus Bennett’s doodle of Belichick 😭 pic.twitter.com/BWSz7wyloD — Patrick ☘️ (@PatAttack15) January 21, 2018

Never change, Marty.