MLB Rumors: Free-Agent Pitcher Yu Darvish Likely To Sign By End Of Week

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

It looks like one of the top free-agent pitchers could be the one to get the flames going on the frigid MLB hot stove.

Yu Darvish reportedly is “increasingly likely” to sign somewhere this week, according to MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi.

Source: Yu Darvish is increasingly likely to sign with an @MLB team this week. #Twins are among the teams with whom he is engaged in ongoing discussions. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 24, 2018

The 31-year-old starter certainly is a highly sought after target for many. Although his performance during the 2017 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers was forgettable, he’s a four-time All-Star in his five MLB seasons, and potentially could be a quality high-end starter for a team looking to add to its pitching depth.

Among the teams who have some varying reported interest in the pitcher include the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers. To a lower degree, his former teams in the Dodgers and Texas Rangers also are said to have some interest in the righty.

There hasn’t been too much action this offseason, but moving a big pitcher off the market potentially could be a catalyst that kicks both players and teams into gear.