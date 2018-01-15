MLB Rumors: Pirates Trade Star Outfielder Andrew McCutchen To Giants

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

One of the marquee names in Major League Baseball reportedly is on the move.

The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly have agreed to send star outfielder Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

It is not yet clear what the Giants are sending back to the Pirates, although FanRag Sports’ Robert Murray reported Monday that top pitching prospect Tyler Beede is not included in the deal. But relief pitcher Kyle Crick reportedly is part of the deal.

Per source, Kyle Crick is part of the McCutchen trade. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) January 15, 2018

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman also noted Monday that the Giants still should look for another outfielder even after securing McCutchen, as they view themselves as well behind both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West. Heyman mentioned free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain as a possible target.

McCutchen, 31, hit .279 with 28 home runs and 88 RBI and will join the recently acquired Evan Longoria in the middle of the Giants’ new-look lineup.