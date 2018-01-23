NBA Rumors: Cavs Players Questioned Kevin Love Leaving Thunder Loss

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a complete disaster.

They’ve lost six of their last eight games, including an embarrassing 148-124 loss at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. Cavs forward Kevin Love left that game early because he was ill, and on Monday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that some Cleveland players questioned the legitimacy of Love’s actions.

The Cleveland Cavaliers held an emotional team meeting prior to Monday’s practice, where several players challenged the legitimacy of Kevin Love leaving OKC loss on Saturday ill and missing Sunday’s practice, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2018

In a locker room increasingly full of finger-pointing, Love defended himself and explained his side to teammates, coaches and management, sources said. At end of meeting, there was a sense with some that team had worked out some issues, but that ultimately remains to be seen. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2018

Wow.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Cavs approach the NBA trade deadline next month. This roster, as currently constructed, is nowhere near good enough to beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors in an NBA Finals rematch. Last year’s Cleveland team lost in five games to Golden State, and this Cavs team lost Kyrie Irving in an offseason trade and is severely challenged defensively.

What’s clear is the Cavs have serious issues to work out on and off the court, and if these aren’t sorted out soon, Cleveland’s season could spiral out of control sooner rather than later.