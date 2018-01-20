NBA Rumors: Cavs Pursuing Lou Williams, DeAndre Jordan To Reshape Roster

Photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images

One thing is clear in Cleveland — the Cavaliers need help.

LeBron James and Co, have lost eight of their last 11 games, and some players reportedly are worried that the team can’t contend with the Golden State Warriors.

But have no fear, Lou Williams is here?

Well, not yet.

With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, the Cavs reportedly are interested in the Los Angeles Clippers swingman, as well as center DeAndre Jordan and Sacramento Kings point guard George Hill, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

The Cavaliers have allso registered trade interest in the Clippers’ Lou Williams, according to league sources, with Cleveland vets such as Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith featuring in various trade proposals. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 20, 2018

The Cavaliers are pursuing separate deala for DeAndre Jordan and George Hill in advance of the Feb. 8 trade deadline, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 20, 2018

It remains to be seen if the Cavs have the assets to acquire one or both of their top targets, but league sources say they are in active pursuit of both. @ShamsCharania first reported Cleveland’s interest in Hill. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 20, 2018

Williams is having arguably the best season of his career, averaging 23.2 points per game on 45 percent shooting. The veteran swingman could give the Cavs’ starting lineup a boost, as J.R. Smith has struggled this season and Dwyane Wade has settled in as the leader of the second unit.

Hill, who is likely to be one of the veterans the Kings will bench in favor of their young players, would give Cleveland a good backup point guard behind Isaiah Thomas. The Cavs relied on the oft-injured Derrick Rose and the over-the-hill Jose Calderon in Thomas’ absence, and Hills’ veteran savvy and 3-point shooting ability would be a welcome addition to their bench.

As for Jordan, it’s been reported that the Clippers are unwilling to trade the star center unless the Cavs include the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick, which they seem unwilling to do with James’ future up in the air.

It appears it will be a busy deadline for the Cavs.