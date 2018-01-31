NBA Rumors: LeBron James ‘Won’t Consider’ Clippers In NBA Free Agency

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

If the Los Angeles Clippers’ blockbuster trade of Blake Griffin was a way to clear the deck for the pursuit of LeBron James this summer, then LA’s second franchise might want to ask for a redo.

The Clippers traded the star forward to the Detroit Pistons on Monday for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic and a 2018 first-round draft pick, and LA reportedly is interested in dealing DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams as well.

While many assumed the Clippers’ decision to try and slash payroll was a ploy to give James a max contract this offseason, The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears reported Tuesday, citing a source close to James, that the 33-year-old will not be considering the Clippers this offseason.

Spears also reported the Clippers, likewise, do not expect to be in the running for the NBA’s best player should he opt out of his current contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With James off the table, the Clippers could try and lure Paul George this summer or rebuild with an eye on 2019 when Jimmy Butler and Klay Thompson are slated to be free agents.

As for James, if he becomes a free agent this offseason it would appear the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, would lead the list of possible suitors.