NBA Rumors: Pistons Put Avery Bradley On Trade Block, Eye ‘Significant’ Return

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

A former Boston Celtic could have a new home before the end of the season.

The Detroit Pistons have made guard Avery Bradley available in trade talks ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 8 trade deadline, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday, citing sources.

Detroit’s asking price for Bradley is “significant,” per Wojnarowski, who added the Pistons have been one of the league’s most “aggressive” teams leading up to the deadline.

Bradley played a key role in the Pistons’ early-season success, averaging 18.3 points per game over the month of November. Detroit has struggled mightily of late, though, losing 11 of its last 13 games to drop out of playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.

As such, it could enter the trade deadline as a seller and look to move Bradley, who is on the final year of his contract and could command roughly $20 million per year in free agency this summer, according to Wojnarowski.

The 27-year-old’s production has dipped amid the Pistons’ scuffles, as he’s averaging 13.3 points per game over the last two months with a plus-minus of negative-7.2. But Bradley still is an excellent defender and solid scorer who could provide a serious boost to a playoff contender.

Bradley spent all of his previous seven seasons in Boston, earning NBA All-Defensive First Team honors in 2016 and playing a big role in the Celtics’ accelerated rebuild after Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett departed in 2013.