NBA Rumors: Why Bucks Considered Firing Jason Kidd After Last Season

Photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jason Kidd was on thin ice long before he plunged into unemployment.

The Milwaukee Bucks considered axing Kidd as head coach after last season due to his “old-school” coaching style and poor communication with players and management, Sports Illustrated’s Jared Zwerling reported Tuesday, citing sources. Kidd reportedly would play “mind games” with players during film sessions and timeouts and failed to comfort them during difficult periods. He also reportedly wanted too much control over personnel for the Bucks’ liking. Milwaukee finally fired Kidd on Monday after three-plus seasons in charge of the team.

Kidd led the Bucks to the playoffs twice in three seasons and had them in eighth place in the Eastern Conference in 2017-18. He reportedly impressed the Bucks organization with his in-game changes and development of the team’s talented young core of players, particularly Giannis Antetokounmpo, who reportedly tried to save Kidd’s job at the last minute.

The efforts of the “Greek Freak” turned out to be in vain, as the Bucks apparently had enough of Kidd and decided to change course as their once-promising season threatens to end in disappointment.