NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Inquired about Knicks’ Kyle O’Quinn

The Boston Celtics figure to be in the market for a scorer before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, but another need for the Eastern Conference’s top team to address is rebounding.

After a good start to the season on the glass, the C’s have been beaten on the boards too often over the last two months.

So, it’s not too surprising that the Celtics reportedly have inquired about New York Knicks center Kyle O’Quinn.

A number of teams have inquired about #Knicks big man Kyle O'Quinn, a list that includes the Boston #Celtics. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) February 1, 2018

O’Quinn is averaging 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 16.9 minutes per game this season. He’s 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, so he’d add some much-needed size and toughness to Boston’s frontline.

He’s making $4,087,500 this season and has a 2018-19 player option for $4,256,250.

The Celtics entered Wednesday night’s game against the Knicks ranked 14th in rebounding differential.