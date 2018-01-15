New Orleans Newspaper Headline Sums Up Saints’ Loss To Vikings Perfectly

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Times-Picayune of New Orleans is on a football roll.

The newspaper of record in the Big Easy used its front-page headline of Monday’s edition to perfectly summarize the New Orleans Saints’ epic loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. The Saints fell 29-24 on Stefon Diggs’ last-second touchdown, prompting the Times-Picayune to produce this gem of a headline.

Front page of today’s New Orleans’ Times-Picayune: pic.twitter.com/7rXqiE8ToN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2018

It’s a far cry from last Monday’s Times-Picayune headline, in which the paper expertly trolled the just-vanquished Carolina Panthers for their repeated losses to the Saints and their shaky ownership situation.

The professionals at the Times-Picayune deserve kudos for their willingness to give themselves as much football grief as they dish out to others.