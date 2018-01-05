NFL Rumors: Raiders To Pay Jon Gruden Massive Amount As Coach

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jon Gruden is about to be in the money.

The ESPN analyst will sign a 10-year, $100 million contract to join the Oakland Raiders as head coach, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday on Twitter.

Raiders are giving new head coach Jon Gruden a 10-year contract, the longest coaching deal in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. The deal is likely to be worth about $100 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2018

The astronomical deal make the Gruden the NFL’s highest-paid coach, per Spotrac, and put him among the NFL’s top earners.

The biggest contracts in the NFL right now: 1. Matthew Stafford: $135 million

…

10. Justin Houston: $101 million

t-11. JJ Watt: $100 million

t-11. Jon Gruden: $100 million — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) January 5, 2018

The Raiders fired Jack del Rio last week at the end of their disappointing, 6-10 season. Gruden has been linked strongly with the vacancy ever since, and the Raiders have called a press conference for Tuesday when they’re expected to announce Gruden’s hiring.

Gruden last coached in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers in 2008 and has served as a color analyst for “Monday Night Football” on ESPN since 2009. He has prior experience with the Raiders, having coached the team 1998 to 2001.

The league’s financial landscape has changed since Gruden last worked the NFL sideline, and the assistant coaches he’s set to bring to the Raiders will reflect that fact.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday on Twitter, Gruden already has picked his top assistant coaches, and the Raiders also will pay them a lot of money.

#Raiders coach Jon Gruden has 3 key hires already in place: #Rams QB coach Greg Olson as OC, #Bengals DC Paul Guenther as DC, #Cowboys special teams coach Rich Bisaccia as ST. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2018