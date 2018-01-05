Joey Logano, Wife, Brittany, Introduce Newborn Son: ‘Miracle’ From God

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Team Penske driver Joey Logano and his wife, Brittany, have entered the world of parenting.

Logano tweeted Friday to announce that their first child was born Thursday evening. The couple revealed they were expecting a boy in July, when Logano borrowed a Mustang from Ford, slapped some blue rear tires on it and turned them into a blue cloud of smoke.

God gave us a little miracle last night!!! pic.twitter.com/YyPNZy7Ox7 — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) January 5, 2018

Although most parents likely would describe their first child as a “little miracle,” Joey chose those words because he and Brittany’s pregnancy was the result of vitro fertilization, as they had difficulties conceiving, according to NBC Sports.

Hopefully the newest Logano — whose name we’ve yet to learn — will be good at sharing — or really strong, because he’ll have to compete with his dad when he plays with toys.