NHL All-Star Game 2018 Live Stream: Watch 3-On-3 Tournament Online

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NHL’s revamped All-Star Game format is back for a third season.

The 2018 NHL All-Star Game will be held Sunday at the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Amalie Arena. As in the last two years, the day will feature 3-on-3 action between the league’s four divisions, who will square off in two separate semifinal games and a final contest.

The Western Conference’s Central Division and Pacific Division will do battle first at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by an Eastern Conference matchup between the Atlantic and Metropolitan Divisions at 4:30 p.m. The championship game follows at 5:30 p.m.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 NHL All-Star Game online:

When: Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra and Fubo.TV