Tom Brady Admits Injured Throwing Hand Is ‘Not Where I Want It To Be’

Sure, Tom Brady already got his stitches out. But the New England Patriots quarterback still is glad he gets an extra week to prepare for Super Bowl LII.

Brady offered an update on his injured throwing hand Sunday during an interview with ESPN’s Suzy Kolber and admitted he’s still feeling the effects of the laceration he suffered at practice on the Wednesday before the AFC Championship Game.

“I’m still working on it,” Brady told Kolber. “It was only 11 days ago when I hurt it, but I think we’re in a decent place and hopefully it can get better over the course of the next seven days.

“Not quite where I want it to be right now, but hopefully by game time it should be.”

Brady needed 12 stitches near his right thumb after the injury and played with those stitches in during the Patriots’ 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. The 40-year-old was spotted wearing a glove on the hand at practice this week as New England gears up for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he ditched the glove during Saturday’s session.

It still sounds like he’s not at 100 percent, though, and the same holds for tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is recovering from a concussion after taking a bit hit from Jaguars safety Barry Church last Sunday.

“I’m hoping he’s out there all the time,” Brady said of Gronkowski in his interview with Kolber. ” … We’re going to need him out there this week if we want to play our best.”