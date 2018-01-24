Only One Non-New England State Rooting For Patriots In Super Bowl LII

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots, once again, are in the Super Bowl. And, once again, virtually the entire United States wants them to lose.

Only five of the 50 U.S. states will be rooting for the Pats to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, according to geotagged Twitter data compiled by sports gambling site Betonline.ag, which released the information after the AFC and NFC championship games. Four of those states you probably could’ve guessed: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

However, the only other pro-Patriots state isn’t located in New England (you have some explaining to do, Vermont and Connecticut.)

Believe it or not, the fifth state rooting for the Pats is — drumroll, please — North Dakota.

Check out this map, which North Dakota-based news service Inforum designed using Betonline’s data:

Bismark in the house!

This is a bit of a surprise, considering injured Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz played college and high school football in North Dakota. Who knows, maybe the Roughrider State populace just isn’t sold on backup QB Nick Foles.

Or, you know, maybe they were turned off by those videos of Eagles fans punching police horses and throwing beer bottles at Vikings fans.