Patriots Practice Report: Perfect Attendance Ahead Of AFC Championship Game

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — Every New England Patriots player was present and accounted for at Friday’s practice, including quarterback Tom Brady.

In the team’s final practice before the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Brady again took the field wearing gloves on both hands after injuring his throwing hand during Wednesday’s session.

Here’s Tom Brady making a fist with his injured right hand at today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/SeqHexADcO — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 19, 2018

Media members only were allowed to observe the warmup portion of practice, during which Brady did not throw any passes. The quarterback also warmed up ahead of Thursday’s practice but was listed as “did not participate” on the team’s official injury report.

In a positive development for the Patriots, offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle participated in warmups Friday. Waddle, who is dealing with a knee injury, rode a stationary bike in uniform during the media portions of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices.

The Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LII.