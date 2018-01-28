Paul George Selected To Replace DeMarcus Cousins In NBA All-Star Game

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

Paul George no longer is an All-Star snub.

George was selected to replace New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins on LeBron James’ team after the center ruptured his left Achilles on Friday night. It will be George’s fifth All-Star appearance and first as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The decision was made by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as George received the most coaches’ votes out of any player not initially selected to the All-Star Game.

“Obviously, I would have liked to make it under better circumstance — because of an injury I got in,” George said, per ESPN. “But needless to say, I’m happy for this to be my fifth and go alongside Russ (Westbrook) and, you know, be a part of this franchise to hold it down for the Thunder. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

Cousins was in the midst of a career year averaging 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds on a Pelicans team that appeared destined to make the playoffs. He suffered the injury in the final minute of Friday’s 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets. Multiple players have taken to social media to express their support for the injured All-Star.

George is averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He currently is leading the NBA in total steals with 97.

It has yet to be decided who will replace Cousins in Team Lebron’s starting lineup, but George is one of the likely candidates along with San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook.