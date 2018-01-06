Paul Pierce Hilariously Reacts To Nick Wright’s Egregious Comments

Photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you take Nick Wright seriously, Paul Pierce can’t relate to you.

During Friday’s edition of “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1, Wright spent a fair amount of time putting Pierce on blast. Wright believes Pierce’s self-evaluation of his career is “delusional” and that The Truth is “petty” for not wanting Isaiah Thomas’ tribute video shown during his number retirement night Feb. 11.

Pierce didn’t spend close to a similar amount of time on Wright in his retort to the FS1 host, but the Boston Celtics legend aired out his feelings in a simple yet direct tweet.

@getnickwright 😂😂this guy who is he — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 5, 2018

Short and sweet.

Rattling the cage of Boston sports fans has been a common theme for Wright of late, including his take on the Celtics’ chances in the Eastern Conference.