Pistons’ Blake Griffin Is Welcomed To Team By Ex-‘Foe’ Andre Drummond

Photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images

Andre Drummond is happy to let his battles with Blake Griffin rest in the past.

The Detroit Pistons center welcomed Griffin to the team on Thursday night following the blockbuster trade, in which the former Los Angeles Clippers star landed in the Motor City. Griffin used Instagram to publicly bury the hatchet with Griffin.

Drummond and Griffin will form one of the most formidable front-court duos in the NBA. The talent cupboard around them remains thin, but Detroit fans nevertheless are excited about their prospects of improving on their 22-26 record and perhaps earning a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.