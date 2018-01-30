Jaylen Brown Is Backed For All-Star Selection By Warriors’ Draymond Green

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Draymond Green rates Jaylen Brown as more than just a rising star.

The Golden State Warriors forward is lobbying for the Boston Celtics swingman to earn the final spot in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Draymond Green tells ESPN he believes Boston guard Jaylen Brown should be an All-Star. With John Wall out, Adam Silver must select injury replacement. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 30, 2018

Brown seemed taken aback by Green’s support, judging by his Twitter response.

Brown, 21, has grown as a player in his second NBA season, averaging 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 31.5 minutes per game.

He’s scheduled to participate in the 2018 NBA Rising Stars Game on Friday, Feb. 16 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 2018 NBA All-Star Game is the following Sunday.

The Washington Post’s Candace Buckner reported Tuesday via Twitter Wall will miss six to eight weeks due to impending knee surgery.

DEVELOPING: John Wall will undergo a knee procedure tomorrow (described as a clean up). He will miss six weeks & will not play in upcoming All-Star weekend, The Washington Post has learned.

Story coming soon. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 30, 2018

If Silver heeds Green’s advice, three Celtics would play in the All-Star Game, with Brown joining Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.