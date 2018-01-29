Red Sox 2018 Projections: Rafael Devers Breakout Coming? What’s Next For David Price?

Photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images

No one knows for sure what will happen during the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

Now that we’ve got that disclaimer out of the way, let’s look at some projections.

The 2018 season is just around the corner, and there are no shortage of projection systems for baseball fans to pore over to get a better feel of what could be on the horizon in the coming season.

For the Boston Red Sox, the goal is simple: Get back to the playoffs for a third straight season and this time, advance beyond American League Division Series. Boston’s offseason work might not be done — J.D. Martinez remains in free agent limbo — but the projection systems indicate the Red Sox will again contend in the ultra-competitive AL East.

In fact, as it stands right now, Fangraphs’ standings projections have the Red Sox and New York Yankees finishing tied atop the division with 91 wins. In addition to the standings projections, Fangraphs also offers Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS projections for every player in the majors. With all projection systems, there are varying levels of accuracy, but it does give a pretty good idea of what to expect in the coming season.