Matt Grzelcyk turned 24-years-old on Friday, but he’s been composed like a veteran on the Boston Bruins’ blue line in his rookie season.

The Boston University product has contributed one goal on four assists, while tallying a plus-13 skating on the third pairing alongside Kevan Miller.

For more on the Grzelcyk’s impact on the Bruins, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.