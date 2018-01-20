Saints HC Sean Payton Has Perfect Response To Minnesota Furniture Store’s Prank

Photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images

The fans in Minnesota sure are enjoying the fact that the Vikings’ season still is ongoing, and understandably so, especially after the wild finish to the NFC Divisional Round game against the New Orleans Saints.

So to continue building upon that fun, one furniture company in Edina, Minn. decided to play a little prank on Saints head coach Sean Payton, who will be watching the rest of the playoffs from the comfort of his living room.

Pretty creative.

But Payton, who is active on Twitter himself, decided to take the ribbing in stride, and looked even better in the process.

Ok, enough already. I want the couch! But it's to be donated to @childrensmn along with 25k via @thomasmorstead foundation. Pulling for Zim and @Vikings.#Skol#recovering

Feeling better already. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) January 19, 2018

Awesome.

Payton’s mention of Saints punter Thomas Morstead comes after Vikings fans caught wind of the punter playing through torn rib cartilage and still having a big impact on special teams in last Sunday’s game. Said Minnesota fans decided to inundate him with donations to his charity, with the totals reaching north of $150,000.

It’s great to see one of the most memorable endings to an NFL postseason game yielding such philanthropy.