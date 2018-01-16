Simone Biles Latest Athlete To Accuse USA Gymnastics Doctor Of Sexual Abuse

Photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images

Simone Biles is joining her U.S. Olympic teammates in speaking out against Larry Nassar.

The American gymnast and five-time Olympic medalist publicly accused Nassar, a former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, of sexually abusing her Monday in a lengthy Twitter statement.

Biles described Nassar’s behavior as “completely unacceptable, disgusting and abusive,” while also condemning USA Gymnastics for failing to take action. Nassar was Team USA’s doctor for nearly 20 years before he was fired in 2015. He was sentenced 60 years to prison in December on charges of possessing child pornography and is on trial for several sexual assualt charges this week.

Several of Biles’ teammates, including McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman, made public statements about Nassar’s alleged abuse last fall. Raisman showed her support for Biles on Monday via Twitter.

I am so proud of you. You are incredible Simone. I stand with you. I am shaking reading your post. I know we will all get through this together. https://t.co/Ziec5Fkhwv — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) January 15, 2018

More than 100 women have accused Nassar of sexual abuse, several of whom detailed their disturbing experiences in an “ESPN the Magazine” exposé published Tuesday.