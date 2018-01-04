Tiger Woods Announces Which Tournament He Will Make 2018 Debut In

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

We finally know when and where Tiger Woods will make his 2018 PGA Tour debut.

After playing in the Hero World Challenge back in December, the 42-year-old will continue his comeback attempt at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open, which begins on Jan. 25.

As ESPN’s Bob Harig notes, the Farmers Insurance Open was the last PGA Tour event Woods played in a year ago before stepping away from the sport for most of 2017.

Woods impressed in his return at the Hero World Challenge — played in The Bahamas — finishing in a tie for ninth after carding three scores in the sixties. However, his overall finish was marred by a 76 in the third round.

Woods also announced plans to play in the Genesis Open at Riviera. The tournament, which is hosted by Woods’ foundation, will begin Feb. 15.

While the skill certainly seems to be there after his performance in The Bahamas, the big test for Woods will be proving that his surgically-repaired back can hold through the grind of a PGA Tour season.