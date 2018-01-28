Patriots Injured DT Malcom Brown Confirms He’ll Play In Super Bowl LII

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The team’s top defensive tackle, Malcom Brown, will play in Super Bowl LII despite a foot injury.

Brown confirmed the news Sunday in the Patriots’ locker room as players packed for Monday’s plane ride to Minneapolis, Minn., where they’ll play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

“I’ll definitely be good,” Brown said at Gillette Stadium as Patriots players packed for Minnesota. “Just trying to take it day by day and continue to get better with it.”

Brown missed practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday but returned Sunday. Tight end Rob Gronkowski and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., both of whom are recovering from concussions, also practiced this week in Foxboro.