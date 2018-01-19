Tom Brady Made Progress In Practice, Questionable For AFC Title Game

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady officially, by the NFL’s definition, is “uncertain” to play Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, but recent reports suggest he’ll be on the Gillette Stadium game field despite an injury to his throwing hand.

Brady is among five players listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brady reportedly only suffered a cut to his right hand. He didn’t practice Thursday and returned to the field Friday, which is another good sign for his status Sunday.

Here’s the full injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

QB Tom Brady (right hand)

RB Rex Burkhead (knee)

RB Mike Gillislee (knee)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (knee)

DT Alan Branch (knee)

— All five players listed as questionable were limited in practice Friday.

— Burkhead, Gillislee and Branch didn’t play Saturday in the Patriots’ divisional-round win over the Tennessee Titans.

— Waddle suffered his knee injury Saturday, was limited in practice Wednesday and didn’t participate Friday.