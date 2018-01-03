Uber Driver Arrested For Driving Allegedly Stolen $250,000 Ferrari

Many people who buy luxury sports cars like Ferraris do so because they like all the attention it attracts while they’re driving. And that’s the exact reason these types of vehicles are some of the worst targets imaginable for car thieves.

Hilburn Jay Brendon Hunkins was arrested around 9 a.m. ET, Thursday in Gainesville, Fla., after he was caught on Florida Route 93 driving a $250,000 Ferrari California that was allegedly stolen from Palm Beach County, according to WFTV. The 26-year-old was the only person in the Ferrari at the time, though the Gainesville Police Department listed his occupation as an Uber driver in its report.

An officer pulled suspected the California, which still had dealer stickers in the window, was stolen and pulled Hunkins over after spotting him driving slowly alongside a “high-end red Corvette.” Police didn’t stop the Corvette, though it reportedly had temporary plates that were illegible.

(Side note: since “high-end” is extremely subjective, arguably could be used to describe the entire Corvette range, we have no idea why the officer included it.)

Gainesville police clearly has a sense of humor. After arresting Hunkins, the department posted pictures of the car on Facebook, poking fun at the situation.

Although Hunkins claimed the Ferrari belonged to a friend of his, he reportedly wouldn’t give officers the individual’s name or contact info. What’s more, he attempted to erase all the data from his phone before police took him into custody.

He is being held in Alachua County Jail without bail and charged with felony grand theft.