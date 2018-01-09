Warriors’ Steve Kerr Weighs In On LaVar Ball Saga With Priceless Analogy

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

LaVar Ball: father, businessman … reality television star?

He might as well be, according to one of the NBA’s best coaches.

Prior to the Golden State Warriors’ matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Monday, coach Steve Kerr gave his two cents on the Ball patriarch. And Kerr, who never shies away from speaking his mind, compared LaVar to another polarizing celebrity family.

Steve Kerr on LaVar Ball: “He’s become the Kardashian of the NBA, and that sells…this is not a condemnation of ESPN. It’s a societal issue.” — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) January 9, 2018

Though Ball seemingly is in the news every week, he really stirred the pot with his latest comments. In an interview with ESPN, LaVar ripped Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton, who Ball claims “has lost the locker room.” Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle came to the defense of Walton and thrashed ESPN for running the story.

But as Kerr notes, Ball is going to continue to grab headlines, no matter how ridiculous he gets.