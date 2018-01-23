What Drama? LeBron James Congratulates Himself On 30,000 Points Amid Cavs Turmoil

The Cleveland Cavaliers might be an absolute dumpster fire right now, but don’t tell that to LeBron James. He’s too busy congratulating himself on his next personal achievement.

James and the Cavs will be in San Antonio on Tuesday night for a showdown with the Spurs (another team with its own drama), as Cleveland looks to break out of a slump during which it has lost seven of 10 games.

It feels like there’s a new report every day chronicling the supposed dysfunction within the Cavs organization. Late Monday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team had a heated meeting during which Kevin Love was in the crosshairs for bowing out of a game because he was sick.

But LeBron has his mind on other things, as he proved Tuesday morning on Instagram. He’s just seven points shy of joining the 30,000-point club, which is obviously a pretty impressive club to join. To commemorate the moment, James congratulated himself with an Instagram post.

“Congrats again Young King.”

Oooook then.

Self-absorbed social media posts are nothing new for LeBron. But he’s got more money than all of us combined, and he’s one of the two or three best ever at his profession, and he’s probably still the favorite to get his team back to the NBA Finals — regardless of whatever they’re going through right now. So smoke ’em if you got ’em, we guess.

But man, he sure isn’t going to lead the league in self-awareness anytime soon.