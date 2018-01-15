Where Does Vikings’ Walk-Off TD Rank Among Craziest NFL Postseason Finishes?

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images

How’s that for some playoff football?

The NFL’s Divisional Round delivered big-time with some thrilling contests that included a stunning upset in Pittsburgh and last-minute drama in Philadelphia. But neither of those games held a candle to Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, which ended on a literal walk-off touchdown in regulation for the first time ever in an NFL playoff game.

If it seemed unprecedented, it’s because it was: Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs to end game was first ever “walk-off” touchdown in the 4th quarter of a postseason game, per Elias. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2018

Case Keenum’s 61-yard strike to Stefon Diggs immediately will go down in history as one of the NFL’s best postseason endings. But where?

In the spirit of drama, we stacked Sunday’s stunner up against the craziest NFL playoff finishes over the years. We tried to focus on the craziness of the play, rather than the situation, which is why you won’t see any game-winning field goals and why (most) of the plays on this list happened in the final 10 seconds of regulation or overtime. (Sorry, Santonio Holmes.)

With that, feast your eyes on the wildest endings to NFL postseason games in league history.