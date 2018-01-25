Why Tom Brady Still Keeps His Deflategate Suspension Letter From NFL

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

It didn’t take long for “Tom vs Time” to reveal some fascinating information about Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback’s six-part Facebook documentary debuted Thursday afternoon. Episode 1 largely recaps the Patriots’ thrilling comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, but there are some behind-the-scenes looks at Brady’s at-home life sprinkled throughout.

One of the most interesting moments comes when Brady searches through various binders that contain documents and notes from each of his 18 seasons. While flipping through the binder for the 2016 season, Brady pulls out the suspension letter he received from the NFL for his role in Deflategate.

Watch him explain why he keeps the letter at the 2:10 mark in the video below:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell must love that.

Personally, we wonder if the 40-year-old future Hall of Famer already has a printed copy of Seth Wickersham’s infamous report in his 2017 portfolio.