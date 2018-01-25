Patriots To Launch 24/7 ‘Not Done Network’ Leading Up To Super Bowl LII

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots are providing fans with unprecedented access leading up to their Super Bowl LII showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots announced Thursday that they’ll launch the Not Done Network, a 24-hour video stream from Minnesota (the site of Super Bowl LII), on Monday, Jan. 29. The historic endeavor is geared toward fans around the world who want to share the excitement of Super Bowl week, and its launch will involve the construction of a studio in Minnesota’s famous Mall of America.

Well-known sportscasters Molly McGrath and Jay Crawford will host the network and guide its content, which will include in-studio guests, reports from Minnesota, live call-in shows, lifestyle features, fan contests and coverage of all the Patriots press availabilities.

“We have some of the most passionate sports fans in the world with an insatiable desire for more information in the week leading up to the Super Bowl,” Patriots chief marketing officer Jen Ferron said, according to a press release. “With the Not Done Network, we are going to be able to provide a constant stream of Patriots content that fans around the world can watch in anticipation for Super Bowl LII.

“In addition, for the thousands of fans ascending on the Twin Cities next week, the Not Done Network site will provide a destination where fans can gather on location. This will be a huge undertaking, but we are excited to share the week of the Super Bowl with our fans in such a unique way.”

The Not Done Network will be available on Patriots.com, the Patriots app, the Patriots YouTube channel and via a custom Patriots event page on Twitter at live.twitter.com/NotDone. Fans that follow the Patriots on Facebook will receive Not Done Network content alerts.

A Not Done Network day-by-day content schedule will be posted on Patriots.com.