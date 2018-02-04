Best Of Super Bowl Week: Get Up To Speed Ahead Of Patriots Vs. Eagles

Photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s easy to get lost in the media madness of Super Bowl week.

So, as you count down the final hours until the New England Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best content from NESN.com Patriots beat writers Doug Kyed and Zack Cox this week to get you up to speed ahead of the biggest football game of the year.

— Super Bowl LII preview: Everything you need to know about Patriots vs. Eagles.

— Doug Kyed’s Patriots mailbag: These Pats players could be gone after Super Bowl Sunday.

— After 11 days in concussion protocol, tight end Rob Gronkowski set Patriots fans’ minds at ease.

— Safety Patrick Chung, who avoids the training room like the plague, might be New England’s toughest player.

— Nine years after his legendary Super Bowl pick-six, Patriots linebacker James Harrison still is going strong.

— Josh McDaniels, who is coaching his final game as New England’s offensive coordinator, explained why he loves working with head coach Bill Belichick.

— After suffering two concussions as a Patriots rookie, defensive end Deatrich Wise plans to change the way he plays to protect his head.

— What this Super Bowl run has been like for the 10 players who joined New England mid-season.

— Inside defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s pregame ritual, which illustrates his unique bond with Patriots players on both sides of the ball.

— Why Patriots tight ends coach Chad O’Shea could be an ideal replacement for McDaniels next season.

— Patriots wide receiver Kenny Britt, who began the season with the miserable Cleveland Browns, tried to remember every NFL quarterback he’s played with.

— Chad Johnson was back in the news after Belichick took an out-of-nowhere shot at the former Patriots wide receiver during a news conference.

— A free agent after this season, cornerback Malcolm Butler said he “without a doubt” wants to re-sign with New England.

— Commissioner Roger Goodell hopes to rewrite the NFL’s controversial catch rule this offseason and also doesn’t believe the Patriots’ dynasty is bad for the league.

— Linebacker Kyle Van Noy wants consideration for the title of most underrated player on the Patriots.

— Brian Flores, New England’s presumed defensive coordinator-in-waiting, is a rising star in the coaching ranks.

— Patriots running back Dion Lewis hasn’t forgotten riding the bench during his two seasons in Philadelphia.

— “Do you still think we suck?” New England’s much-improved defense still has a giant chip on its shoulder.

— For the first time, the Patriots had three Belichicks on their coaching staff this season.

— Experience Super Bowl Opening Night through the eyes of New England’s jolliest player.

— Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount broke his “no friends” rule to stump for Lewis, who deserves a serious raise this offseason.

— Former Patriots defensive end Chris Long takes you inside his decision to leave Foxboro for Philly last spring.

— James Harrison doesn’t care what you think.