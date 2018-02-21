Bruins Wrap: Dominant Third Period Lifts B’s To 3-2 Comeback Win Vs. Oilers

Photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins hadn’t won a game all season when trailing by two goals at any point, but that changed Tuesday night in Edmonton.

The B’s scored three third-period goals to erase a 2-0 deficit and secure a 3-2 comeback win over the Oilers at Rogers Place.

David Krejci’s goal with 1:04 left in the third period was the difference.

Boston improves to 37-13-8 with the win, while Edmonton drops to 24-31-4.

Here’s how it all went down.

FRUSTRATING FIRST PERIOD

The Bruins did everything but score in the first period. They out shot the Oilers 13-3, applied the majority of offensive-zone pressure, generated good looks on one power-play opportunity and defended pretty well.

Despite all of those good things, it was the Oilers who entered the intermission with the lead.

Former No. 5 overall draft pick Ryan Strome scored on B’s goalie Anton Khudobin during 4-on-4 action with 1:31 left in the period. It was an unassisted goal.

OILERS DOUBLE UP

The Bruins went on the power play early in the second period after an Oilers delay of game penalty, but they couldn’t cash in with the man advantage. A few minutes later, David Pastrnak hit the post with a shot as the B’s continued to pound the Oilers’ net with shots. Shots were 17-4 in favor of Boston five minutes into the second frame.

But just like the first period, it was the Oilers who scored the only goal of the stanza.

Jujhar Khaira fired a wrist shot from the high slot and the puck hit the post and found the back of the net, doubling Edmonton’s edge to 2-0 with 8:23 left in the period.

COMEBACK COMPLETE

The Bruins kept attacking early in the third period, highlighted by a breakaway scoring chance for Danton Heinen that was thwarted by Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.

Boston finally broke through with 15:23 remaining in the period. Noel Acciari scored on the power play when his wraparound shot went off an Oilers player’s skate in front of the net. A fortunate bounce helped the Bruins trim the deficit in half.

The Bruins tied the score at two when Matt Grzelcyk capitalized on a nice pass from Riley Nash and shot into an open net at 11:42 of the third frame.

The Bruins scored the game-winner thanks to Krejci, who collected a loose puck close to the net and fired a shot past Talbot, giving Boston a 3-2 lead with 1:04 left in regulation.

#NHLBRUINS WIN!!! 🙌 3-2 over the Oilers. Krech with the winner with 1:04 to go! pic.twitter.com/UT8gyem8ei — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 21, 2018

The B’s went on the penalty kill in the final minute, but they didn’t surrender the tying goal.

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their road trip Saturday night in Toronto with a 7 p.m. ET game against the Leafs.