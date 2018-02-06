Celtics Reset: Five Things To Know About Elite C’s Now That Patriots Are Done

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chins up, New England Patriots fans. There’s another title contender to root for in the Bay State.

The Patriots’ season officially ended Sunday with a 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. The silver lining: Locals now can turn their attention to the Boston Celtics, who enter Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors with the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and very well could compete for a championship this spring.

There still are plenty of questions to be answered, though. Can the Celtics’ young studs keep playing at a high clip? Will Boston make a move to revamp its roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline? Is Kyrie Irving’s latest injury cause for concern?

Allow us to get you up to speed. Here are the five most important things to know about the C’s entering a crucial stretch in their season.