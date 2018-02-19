Dining Playbook

Dining Playbook: Before, During, and After the Game: Cask ‘n Flagon, West End Grill, Bodega Canal

by on Mon, Feb 19, 2018 at 4:53PM
2,648

We’re showing you three great places to go before, during, and after a game! Including the famed Cask ‘n Flagon in both Boston and Marshfield, West End Grill in Randolph, and a new Mexican spot by the TD Garden called Bodega Canal.

For more info on any of the above restaurants and bars, find them online and on social.

CASKNFLAGON.COM
Instagram: @CasknFlagonFenway
Twitter: @CasknFlagon

WESTENDGRILLRANDOLPH.COM
Instagram: @WestEndGrill

BODEGACANAL.COM
Instagram: @BodegaCanal

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team