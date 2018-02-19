MLB Rumors: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox Moving Toward Deal In Free Agency?

Photo via Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Images

The Boston Red Sox might soon add a significant piece to their starting lineup.

A source close to the situation informed FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman on Monday that outfielder J.D. Martinez is moving closer to a deal with the Boston Red Sox.

Breaking: JD Martinez and Red Sox are moving close to a deal. not done yet. details not known yet. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 19, 2018

NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich confirmed the report a short time later, although Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski only would confirm the club’s interest in general terms.

Source confirms Red Sox nearing deal with J.D. Martinez. Dave Dombrowski by email: "Other than to say we remain interested, do not have anything else to add." — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 19, 2018

The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham also reported a deal was close.

As others have, can report the #RedSox are close to finishing a deal with J.D. Martinez. Told a structure is in place. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 19, 2018

Drellich had reported earlier in the day Monday — before Heyman’s report of the sides nearing a deal — that Martinez and the Red Sox still were negotiating.

Red Sox principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner addressed the media Monday morning at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., but were mum when asked about Martinez’s free agency.

“I think you should talk to Dave (Dombrowski) about that,” Werner told reporters. “Obviously there’s no news, but I think you should ask Dave that question.”

Martinez, 30, is coming off a 2017 season in which he hit .303 with 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and a 1.066 OPS in 119 games split between the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Details of a potential deal between Martinez and the Red Sox are unclear at this point, but these reports are an encouraging sign for those hoping the slugger lands in Boston to provide some much-needed power.