Eagles’ Chris Long Roasts NBC’s Chris Collinsworth’s Super Bowl Commentary

Chris Long just needed a little time to sync with a nationwide chorus of critics.
The Philadelphia Eagles defensive end ridiculed NBC NFL analyst Chris Collinsworth for some of his Super Bowl LII commentary. As he was watching a re-broadcast of the Eagles’ upset win over the New England Patriots, Long used Twitter to point out a pair of Collinsworth’s apparent blunders.
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz scored the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but Collinsworth disagreed with the ruling on the field. Officials eventually relied on instant replay to determine award the touchdown, and Long zinged Collinsworth over his interpretation of the play.
Minutes later, Long reminded his Twitter followers of the second-quarter play when wide-open Patriots quarterback Tom Brady dropped a reverse pass from wide receiver Danny Amendola. Collinsworth believed Long missed a defensive assignment on the play, but Long is certain he did his job on the play.
Commentators criticize athletes all the time, so role reversals like these are only fair.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP