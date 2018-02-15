Here’s How Tim Lincecum’s MLB Comeback Showcase Reportedly Went

Photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images

Things may be getting freaky in Major League Baseball sooner rather than later.

Tim Lincecum — affectionately known as “The Freak” — is looking to make an MLB comeback, and it appears as though that very well could become a reality.

The 33-year-old righty held a showcase for scouts in his native Seattle on Thursday in hopes of potentially landing a contract, and according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman, not only was Lincecum throwing with better velocity than he was two years ago, he did it in front of at least 25 scouts.

tim lincecum threw for 25-30 scouts this afternoon in seattle (at least 15 teams, likely 20). said to have thrown 90-93 mph, better than two years ago. chance for a job: improved. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 15, 2018

The Boston Red Sox reportedly attended the showcase, and it certainly appears they had quite a bit of company.

Lincecum hasn’t pitched in an MLB game since 2016 with the Los Angeles Angels, and it was by and large a disaster as he struggled to shake off a hip injury that derailed his otherwise wildly successful career.

Among Lincecum’s accolades include being part of three World Series-winning teams with the San Francisco Giants, winning a pair of Cy Young Awards and throwing two no-hitters, with one as recently as 2014.

With a résumé like that, mixed with a slow free-agent market and Thursday’s performance, one would have to think that at least one team will be willing to take a chance on The Freak.