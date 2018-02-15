Here’s What Baker Mayfield Wants To Learn By Picking Tom Brady’s Brain

Baker Mayfield is one of the most fascinating players in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner had an excellent career at Oklahoma, earning a reputation as a gamer and someone who will do whatever it takes to win. He also ran into a little bit of trouble off the field, though, and some scouts question whether the polarizing quarterback has the size and skill to succeed at the NFL level.
That said, Mayfield figures to be selected in the first round this April. And while he’s obviously focused on his own work, he knows exactly whose brain he’d pick if given the opportunity to learn from one NFL quarterback.
“Tom Brady, no doubt,” Mayfield, who turns 23 in April, recently told the New York Post during a Q&A.
Not a bad choice, as Brady, a five-time Super Bowl champion, is widely considered the best quarterback in NFL history and still thriving despite entering his age-41 season in 2018.
So, what exactly would Mayfield ask Brady?
“I would love to see how he prepares during the week,” Mayfield told the Post. “I’d love to just kind of sit back and watch him first, and then sit down and ask him questions about why. Because I know he does everything with a purpose, so it’d be great to learn from the greatest of all time.”
There are several potential franchise quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, including Wyoming’s Josh Allen, UCLA’s Josh Rosen and USC’s Sam Darnold. Mayfield believes he’s the best of the bunch, though, and he’s aiming to prove his doubters wrong upon reaching the next level.
“I think a mix of things where people talk about Tom Brady, his work ethic and his winning,” Mayfield said when asked what kind of legacy he wants in the NFL. ” … Brett Favre, his passion for the game, how much fun he had. I want to be able to have a story that I’ve had success but I’ve inspired a lot of people along the way and has been a good role model for kids growing up and something to look up to.”
Maybe Mayfield someday will get his chance to pick Brady’s brain. After all, the Patriots, who traded Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers back in October, need to find Brady’s successor and could turn to this year’s NFL draft to complete that task.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP