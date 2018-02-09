Kyrie Irving Offers Simple Response To Question About Cavs’ Trades

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers underwent a roster overhaul Thursday before the NBA trade deadline, and Kyrie Irving could care less.

Irving, who’s offseason trade demand started the upheaval in Cleveland, was asked about the Cavs’ choice to jettison half their roster to various teams in an attempt to rival Irving and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

And the star point guard had a simple answer:

Kyrie Irving asked for his reaction to Cleveland’s moves. “I’m in Boston.” pic.twitter.com/Zx1Kqcg8KL — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) February 9, 2018

Cleveland traded two of the players they received for Irving — Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder — along with Dwyane Wade, Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye and Derrick Rose, while the Celtics elected to stand pat at the deadline.

Boston has held the top spot in the East since Halloween, and now that LeBron James has a new group of running mates, it appears the two teams may be destined for a rematch in the Eastern Conference finals.