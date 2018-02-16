LeBron James Responds To Laura Ingraham With Priceless Instagram Photo

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is paying no mind to the latest ridiculous soundbite targeted at the Cleveland Cavaliers forward.

After James and Kevin Durant aired out their grievances toward President Donald Trump, FOX News anchor Laura Ingraham lashed out at the NBA stars over their comments, claiming they should “stick to dribbling” and noted that James should leave political commentary to “people who didn’t leave high school early.”

While Ingraham really cut deep into James, the three-time NBA champion is too busy enjoying life to worry about her opinion. As part of his Instagram story Friday, James showed himself poolside smiling ear-to-ear, which presumably is his way of demonstrating that he’s taking the high road in the case of Ingraham’s fiery rant.

Maybe James’ happiness also has something to do with the new-look Cavaliers, who look completely rejuvenated and primed for a deep postseason run.