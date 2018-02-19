LeBron James Reveals NBA All-Star Draft Order, When Kyrie Irving Was Picked

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

The big mystery finally has been revealed.

LeBron James relented after leading his team to a win over Stephen Curry’s squad in a surprisingly competitive 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Following Team LeBron’s 148-145 win at Staples Center on Sunday night, James revealed the order in which he made his top four picks in the All-Star draft. Here’s the list, via USA TODAY’s Jeff Zillgitt:

Kevin Durant (No. 1 overall)

Anthony Davis (No. 3 overall)

Kyrie Irving (No. 5 overall)

DeMarcus Cousins (No. 7 overall)

Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Jan. 26, so Russell Westbrook started in his place for Team LeBron.

Durant previously had copped to being the No. 1 overall pick in the new format, which allowed James and Curry to pick from a pool of eight other “starters” to round out their starting fives. But we now know LeBron picked Davis after Durant before snagging Irving, his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, who went fifth overall among the eight starters.

That’s about the right landing spot for Irving, who seemed to get along just fine with his supposed nemesis Sunday night.

Curry’s starting five consisted of Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan and Joel Embiid. While the Golden State Warriors star didn’t reveal his own draft order, he did admit to trying to draft the “best shooters.” It’s likely Antetokounmpo and Harden were his first two picks (No. 2 and No. 4), although we don’t know in what order.

We could have full transparency next year, though: NBA commissioner Adam Silver hinted Sunday night that the All-Star draft could be televised in 2019.