MLB Rumors: Rangers, Bartolo Colon In Talks Over Minor-League Contract

Bartolo Colon’s Major League Baseball career might never end at this rate.

The veteran pitcher is in talks with the Texas Rangers over joining the team on a minor-league contract, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Texas likely would invite Colon to spring training if they can agree to a deal.

Colon would add depth the Rangers’ starting-pitching corps if he convinces the team during spring training to include him on its major-league roster. Cole Hamels, Martin Perez, Doug Fister, Matt Moore and Mike Minor are the Rangers’ incumbent starters, while the team also might offer Matt Bush the opportunity to start.

Colon, 44, pitched for the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins in 2017. He was 7-14 with a 6.48 ERA in 28 starts.

He considered retirement last season but opted to continue pitching because he had promised his mother he’d play until age 45. His birthday is May 1, and he might be playing for the Texas Rangers by then.