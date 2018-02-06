NBA Rumors: Lakers May Give Up Pursuit Of LeBron James, Paul George

Photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are adopting their own version of “Trust the Process,” it appears.

The Lakers are “increasingly looking through a longer lens” in their rebuilding process and are “recalibrating” to focus on adding players in the 2019 free agent class rather than this summer’s free agents, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Many expected L.A. to pursue the NBA’s three marquee 2018 free agents — LeBron James, DeMarcus Cousins and Paul George — but things haven’t quite gone according to plan. James is reluctant to sign with the Lakers given their lack of an established star, per Shelburne and Wojnarowski, while George has indicated the Oklahoma City Thunder have the edge in re-signing him this summer. Cousins tore his Achilles’ heel in late January and will miss significant time.

L.A. isn’t completely giving up on 2018 free agency, according to ESPN’s report, but now is shifting its attention to a 2019 class potentially headlined by All-Star talent such as Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler and Klay Thompson.

Another reason for the Lakers’ patience is the improved play of its young roster. L.A. has won 10 of its last 14 games, and its young core — Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart — appears to be gelling.

It was reported last month the Lakers were entering “sell mode” ahead of the NBA trade deadline by putting Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr. on the block, but the team since has cooled on that strategy: The chances of L.A. making a meaningful trade before the deadline now are “50-50 at best,” a league source told ESPN.